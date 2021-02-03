Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Trading Up 9.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $3.70. 482,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 76,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

Taitron Components Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.