T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $157.41 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

