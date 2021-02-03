T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2,031.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,161,000 after purchasing an additional 180,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $156.54. 12,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

