T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,973,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 125,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,049. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

