Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.41-1.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.967-2.967 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSMXY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Sysmex stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Sysmex has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.41 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysmex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

