Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.41-1.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.967-2.967 billion.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSMXY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.
Sysmex stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Sysmex has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.
About Sysmex
Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.
