Syscoin (SYS) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $66.43 million and $3.96 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00419915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003594 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 605,907,793 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.