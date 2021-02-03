Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,043.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

