Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.63. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.