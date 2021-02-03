Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.93 ($128.16).

FRA SY1 traded up €0.55 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €104.45 ($122.88). 342,695 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €105.24 and its 200-day moving average is €109.99. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

