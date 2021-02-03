Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.15 and last traded at C$11.15. Approximately 25,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 38,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.16.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$266.72 million and a P/E ratio of 143.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.00.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.3696696 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, education boards, and Districts and Defense and safety contractors in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions that comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

