Swerve (SWRV) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $9.10 million and $8.98 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00053194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00139691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00243338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00039515 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Swerve’s total supply is 11,873,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,432,747 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

