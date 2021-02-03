Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

SWDBY stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

