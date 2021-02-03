Swarm (SWM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $6,142.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00066677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.85 or 0.00846896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00048092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,731.96 or 0.04843306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00035685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

SWM is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.