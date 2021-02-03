Swarm City (SWT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,340.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $82,059.89 and $1,340.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 47.2% against the dollar. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00907906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048610 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.68 or 0.04620435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.