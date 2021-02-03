SVB Leerink Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $80.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 49.55% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $158.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $185.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.55. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,310,858.38. Insiders sold a total of 468,667 shares of company stock valued at $59,639,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.