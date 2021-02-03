SVB Leerink Boosts Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $44.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

PINC opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

