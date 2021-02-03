Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $1.23. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

