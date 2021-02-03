Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

