Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
