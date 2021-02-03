Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) (LON:SUN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) (LON:SUN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $2.20. Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1,739,777 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of £19.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

