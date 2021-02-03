Suretly (SUR) Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Suretly token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $33,836.33 and approximately $1,849.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00067678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.19 or 0.00896240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04657364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

