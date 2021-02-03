Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SUR opened at GBX 62.08 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. Sureserve Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.06 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67.95 ($0.89). The stock has a market cap of £99.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.10.

Get Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) alerts:

About Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.