Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SUR opened at GBX 62.08 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. Sureserve Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.06 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67.95 ($0.89). The stock has a market cap of £99.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.10.
About Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L)
