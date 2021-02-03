Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

SEPGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Superdry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792. Superdry has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.82.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

