Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. 455,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,701,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $203,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,312 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.