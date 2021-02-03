Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $810.53 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.57 EPS.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. 9,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $203,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 368,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.