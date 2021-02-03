Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

SU traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,616,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$33.86 billion and a PE ratio of -5.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$41.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.23.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

