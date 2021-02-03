Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SLF opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.
