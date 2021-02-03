Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLF opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

