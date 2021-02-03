Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L)’s (SUMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) stock opened at GBX 363 ($4.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £614.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00. Sumo Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 336.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

