Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L)’s (SUMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) stock opened at GBX 363 ($4.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £614.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00. Sumo Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 336.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

Analyst Recommendations for Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO)

