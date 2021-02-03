Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. 14,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,013. The company has a market cap of $952.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

