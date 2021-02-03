Subroto Mukerji Sells 56,499 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. 46,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $161,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

