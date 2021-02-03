Strs Ohio Sells 3,417 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

