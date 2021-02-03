Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $207.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.08. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $230.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.90.

Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

