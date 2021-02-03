Strs Ohio Purchases 10,437 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of HUN opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

