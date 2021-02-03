Strs Ohio Invests $1.71 Million in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total value of $4,095,259.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,724,589.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $588.73 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $596.56. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.43.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $716.98 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.