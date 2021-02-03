Strs Ohio Increases Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 378.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 304,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 75.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 437.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

