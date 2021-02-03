Strs Ohio Increases Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.