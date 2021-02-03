Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Strs Ohio raised its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,873 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FEYE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

