Strs Ohio Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 231.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $203.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

