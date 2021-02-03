Streamit Coin (STREAM) Trading 141.3% Higher Over Last Week

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 191.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Streamit Coin has traded up 141.3% against the U.S. dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,955.12 and approximately $32.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

