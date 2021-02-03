Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 12,465 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 32,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 150,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Intel by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 61,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.