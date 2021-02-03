Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after buying an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 557,837 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after buying an additional 407,367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 268,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,128,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

