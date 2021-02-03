Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at $8,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at $8,424,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,170,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,532,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 794.9% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.99%.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

