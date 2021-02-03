Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 130,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $268.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

