Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.25.

NYSE SHW opened at $710.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $726.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.