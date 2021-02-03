Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22.

