Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,142 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.56 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

