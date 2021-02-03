Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,222 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.