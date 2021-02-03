Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,453,000 after buying an additional 1,229,697 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 792,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,810,000 after buying an additional 131,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after buying an additional 132,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 37,968 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

