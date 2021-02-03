Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

