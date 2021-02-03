Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

T opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.