Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.04 and its 200 day moving average is $267.67. The company has a market capitalization of $760.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

